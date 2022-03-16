ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Narasimha Kini Acquires 500 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

