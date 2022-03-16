ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Narasimha Kini Acquires 500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 11th, Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.