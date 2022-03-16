F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, F.N.B. Corp. remains well-poised for growth. , manageable debt levels and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value. Nonetheless, Despite expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates remain a concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

