F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Issues Earnings Results

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 9,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,871. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in F45 Training by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in F45 Training by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F45 Training by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

