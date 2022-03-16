F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin Sells 1,306 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90.

FFIV opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Citigroup dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

