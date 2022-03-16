Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.31

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.00. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

