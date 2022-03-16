FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.91%.

FAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.