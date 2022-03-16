Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.84. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,995. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.