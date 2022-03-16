Ferguson plc to Issue Dividend of $0.84 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FERG stock opened at £110.05 ($143.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £113.99. The company has a market cap of £24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($177.37).

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($131.08) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £109.50 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £126.65 ($164.69).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.