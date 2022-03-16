Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 53.37

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FEVR opened at GBX 1,673.50 ($21.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,135.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,360.21. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,479.50 ($19.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33).

Several research firms have recently commented on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.56) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,538.75 ($33.01).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

