Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $297.12

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.12 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 275.67 ($3.58). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.63), with a volume of 299,761 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £902.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.78.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

