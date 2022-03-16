Financial Analysis: Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) & Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY – Get Rating) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and Vinci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10 Vinci $58.44 billion 1.02 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Denko Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Showa Denko Materials and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vinci has a consensus target price of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 198.14%. Given Vinci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci is more favorable than Showa Denko Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinci beats Showa Denko Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Showa Denko Materials (Get Rating)

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

About Vinci (Get Rating)

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

