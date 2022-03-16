Financial Comparison: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adient and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 1 1 5 0 2.57 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

Adient presently has a consensus price target of $51.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.60%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Adient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 6.79% 0.04% 0.01% Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adient and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $13.68 billion 0.24 $1.11 billion $9.42 3.69 Visteon $2.77 billion 1.02 $41.00 million $1.44 69.96

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Adient has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adient beats Visteon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

