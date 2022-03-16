Financial Comparison: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivos and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 285.09%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vivos.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -17,104.84% -62.49% -53.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,256.21 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -6.59 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 382.74 -$303.66 million ($1.45) -2.22

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivos beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

