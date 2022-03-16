Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 4,814,343 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

