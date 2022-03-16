Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Mastercard by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.00. 3,737,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

