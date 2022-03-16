Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 978 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. 13,934,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,275. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

