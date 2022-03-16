Financial Review: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

88.2% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Steel Connect and DiDi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

DiDi Global has a consensus price target of 15.60, indicating a potential upside of 766.67%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and DiDi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.13 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.27 DiDi Global $21.63 billion 0.40 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Summary

DiDi Global beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

