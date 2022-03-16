Financial Survey: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 936.93%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 102.90%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Risk & Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences N/A -55.40% -35.31% BrainsWay -26.36% -13.22% -10.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 9.84 -$12.33 million ($3.78) -0.23 BrainsWay $29.66 million 4.21 -$6.46 million ($0.26) -29.19

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrainsWay beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences (Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

