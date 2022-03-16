Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.03). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.03), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.98.
Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)
Further Reading
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.