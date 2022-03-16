First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Up 3.6%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

