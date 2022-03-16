First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. First Community reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90. First Community has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.