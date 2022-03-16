First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,602 ($20.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.50 million and a P/E ratio of 547.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,605.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,986.90. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,995 ($38.95).

In related news, insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,735 ($22.56) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($128,602.08).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

