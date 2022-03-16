First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

FGBI stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

