First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 3,735 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

