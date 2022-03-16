First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 3,735 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
