First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 149,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
