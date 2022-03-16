First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 149,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period.

