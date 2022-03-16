First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.75 and last traded at $74.75. Approximately 10,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 5,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.