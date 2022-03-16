First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 200,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,620. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

