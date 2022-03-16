FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after buying an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

