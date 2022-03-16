Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

NYSE FVRR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.46. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

