Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 2,126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $$4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Flat Glass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.