Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 2,126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $$4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
