FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

