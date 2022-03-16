FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.23

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $126.08, with a volume of 25101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.