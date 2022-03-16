FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.23

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $126.08, with a volume of 25101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

