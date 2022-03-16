Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. 172,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,875. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.