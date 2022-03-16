Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $584.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

