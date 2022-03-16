Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,197 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 186,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

