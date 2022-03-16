Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. 20,457,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,527,393. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.