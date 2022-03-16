Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Earnings History for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

