Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.