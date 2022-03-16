Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.
Shares of FREQ stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
