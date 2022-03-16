Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
FYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.
In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
