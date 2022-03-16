Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

FYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

