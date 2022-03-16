Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. CLSA’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that Futu will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.