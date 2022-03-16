Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($54.95).

Future stock opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,912.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,364.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.51. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,768 ($22.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.60).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($40.86) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($303,454.28).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

