FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.86) per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.91 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $432.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.31) EPS.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.