FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

ITP opened at C$39.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

