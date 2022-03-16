FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lipocine Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lipocine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13).

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

