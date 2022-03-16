FY2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.57.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

