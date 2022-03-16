Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

