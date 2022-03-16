Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
