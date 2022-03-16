Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Shares of GZTGF stock remained flat at $$7.89 on Wednesday. 1,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 0.85. Gazit Globe has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.