GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE JOB remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

