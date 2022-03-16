GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE JOB remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.