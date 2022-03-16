Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $13.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 188.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.50 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,134,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

